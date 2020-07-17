SAVOY — At least three and possibly four deaths have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Recently updated state data attributed four COVID-19 deaths to that outbreak. But the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has reported three deaths linked to the Savoy facility.
There remains some uncertainty about whether a fourth death linked to Reflections was actually a COVID-19 death, according to the health district’s deputy administrator, Awais Vaid.
The state is also linking 31 total cases to the Reflections Memory Care outbreak in Savoy.
None of them have been recent, Vaid said.
Les Douglas, vice president of operations at both Reflections Memory Care and Villas of Holly Brook, said on July 20, the Reflections facility in Savoy will have achieved 28 days without a new case, which is the benchmark for considering the outbreak to have ended.
“It’s been almost a month since we’ve had any positive cases there, and we are testing weekly,” he said.
Douglas also contended that not all cases being linked with the facility involve its staff and residents and he doesn’t know how the state is attributing 31 cases to the Savoy facility.
He said maintaining isolation in a memory-care unit is more challenging than in other long-term-care settings because dementia patients are prone to wandering and don’t necessarily understand instructions to remain in their rooms.
To date, there have been 23,324 COVID-19 cases and 3,895 deaths at long-term-care facilities in Illinois, according to the state health department.