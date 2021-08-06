CHAMPAIGN — Accolade Healthcare of Danville has worked to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for its residents and staff, from providing in-house vaccine clinics to offering more liberal testing requirements for vaccinated employees.
Still, just under three- quarters of the residents of this long-term-care facility were vaccinated as of July 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. And the vaccination rate for the staff was about 35 percent on Thursday, said Jason Young, the facility’s administrator.
Higher vaccination rates among residents versus staff members have been seen across the long-term-care industry, likely because COVID-19 can be much more severe in older adults, according to Young.
The biggest objection he hears from unvaccinated staff members is that the vaccines don’t yet have full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, he said.
For the holdouts, the current stance is that vaccination is encouraged, Young said, but decisions employees make on their own health care are respected.
And, he said, “we’ve been outbreak-free for two months now.”
The state began making vaccination-rate data for long-term-care facilities available online to the public this week. Now, residents and their families can see separate percentages for residents and staffs at individual facilities.
“Some of our most vulnerable residents live in long-term-care facilities, and in order to better protect them, COVID-19 vaccination rates in many facilities, especially among staff, need to increase,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Vaccination rates for staff members at facilities in Champaign, Douglas, DeWitt, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties varied from 18.4 percent at Arcadia Care Danville to just over 84 percent at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana.
Vaccination rates among residents ranged from nearly 54 percent at Gardenview Manor in Danville to 100 percent at Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City and Newman Rehab & Health Care in Newman.
Peoria-based Petersen Healthcare, which operates six nursing homes in Champaign, Bement, Tuscola, Newman, Arcola and Farmer City, along with several others, has about 90 percent of its residents and 60 percent of its staff vaccinated, according to Greg Wilson, senior vice president of operations.
“We’ve pushed hard the whole time, going back to January,” he said.
Each facility has had three vaccine clinics and ongoing outreach programs. Staff were surveyed about what their objections to getting vaccinated were, and the company has tried to address each objection with correct information, Wilson said.
There have been Zoom meetings and pro-vaccine emails, he said, but the biggest objection — and most difficult one to overcome — has been ungrounded fears that the vaccine would affect fertility.
The other big objection from staff members is the same one Young hears: that the vaccines don’t yet have full FDA approval, Wilson said.
The company has been keeping a close eye on the FDA approval process, Wilson said.
Recent reports project the FDA will grant full approval for Pfizer vaccine in early September, and Wilson said, “I think that will help.”
Why not make vaccination for long-term-care staffs mandatory, as the state did, effective Oct. 4, for employees at state-operated congregate living facilities?
Wilson said it would be hard for individual long-term-care facilities to do that given the worker shortage and need to maintain care for residents.
In the face of continued objections from some staff members, facilities are doing their best to limit opportunities for COVID-19 to enter their buildings with continued masking, testing, screening of visitors and the ways deliveries of supplies are received, Wilson said.
Young said Accolade Healthcare of Danville has also continued masking requirements, rigorous cleaning and promoting healthy lifestyles and choices for staff members.
A note about the data: Vaccination percentages provided by the state are taken from data that nursing homes are required to report to the federal government.
Vaccination rates may not have been consistently reported. Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the state health agency, said it found some facilities reported only vaccinations for the skilled care and intermediate care portions of their operations and others reported for their entire campuses.
“We encourage facilities to be transparent with their residents, staff and public about vaccination rates,” Arnold said. “We also encourage health care employers to mandate vaccination for their workers.”
Clark-Lindsey Village is one example of a senior living campus with multiple levels of living and care options, from independent living to skilled nursing and memory care.
“The (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) data is only for facilities that provide care,” said Clark-Lindsey spokeswoman Karen Blatzer. “We are not required to report independent living statistics.
“All residents in Meadowbrook Health Center and The Green House Home are vaccinated,” she said. “All staff who are able are vaccinated throughout Clark-Lindsey’s campus.”
How they fare
|County
|Facility
|Residents (%)
|Staff (%)
|Champaign County
|Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana
|98.9
|84.3
|Illini Heritage, Champaign
|70.0
|60.8
|Country Health Care, Gifford
|98.5
|60.0
|University Rehab, Urbana
|N/A
|N/A
|C-U Nursing & Rehab, Savoy
|N/A
|N/A
|DeWitt
|Farmer City Rehan
|97.7
|82.4
|Manor Court of Clinton
|92.4
|62.5
|Douglas
|Tuscola Health Care Center
|86.3
|63.2
|Arcola Health Care Center
|89.3
|62.5
|Newman Rehab
|100.0
|44.0
|Arthur Home
|77.2
|32.5
|Ford
|Piper City Rehab
|91.4
|81.0
|Heritage Health, Gibson City
|87.0
|76.9
|Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City
|100.0
|51.7
|Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living
|85.1
|49.4
|Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells
|85.5
|39.2
|Piatt
|Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello
|97.4
|81.6
|Bement Health Care Center
|93.1
|77.4
|Vermilion
|Colonial Manor, Danville
|85.9
|62.8
|Accolade Healthcare of Danville*
|74.3
|62.8*
|Hawthorne Inn, Danville
|90.6
|33.0
|Heritage Health, Hoopeston
|74.5
|28.8
|Gardenview Manor, Danville
|53.8
|27.9
|Arcadia Care Danville
|71.4
|18.4