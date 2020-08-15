Air filters have been upgraded, desks have been spaced 6 feet apart and twice-a-week testing is now required for University of Illinois students and employees on campus. With less than two weeks before classes begin, UI administrators detailed their COVID-19 plans for employees in an online briefing. About one-third of classes will have some in-person component, staff writer Ben Zigterman reports.
“This return to some level of in-person instruction is only possible with some very careful and thoughtful design, safety and health practices in place,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. “This semester will look like no other before, and our priority is to ensure that everyone has the educational experience that we promised them.”
Mask enforcement
Wellness-support associates will be checking for masks when students and employees enter campus buildings. If a student takes off their mask in class, instructors have options.
“The first step is to ask the student to comply,” said Bill Bernhard, vice provost for academic affairs. “If the student refuses to comply, you should ask the student to leave the classroom. And if the student refuses to leave the class, then the response is just simply to just dismiss the class.”
Instructors are then supposed to report the student to the UI’s Office for Student Conflict Resolution for further discipline, he said.
“They will take action up to and including removing the student from campus if the student repeatedly fails to comply,” Bernhard said.
If a class is dismissed, he said the instructor won’t be penalized.
“The instructor in that situation is doing what’s necessary to protect the safety of the students,” Bernhard said. “And that’s what we want to have happen.”
He also encouraged instructors to rethink their attendance policies to “reduce the incentive for students to attend class if they’re not feeling well.”
Classroom air flow
Classrooms will be set up so that everyone has a 6-foot circle around them, said Mohamed Attalla, executive director of Facilities & Services, and instructors will have a taped-off zone.
Attalla’s department is also inspecting each of its more than 2,000 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units on campus to ensure they’re operating correctly and meeting CDC guidelines, he said. The filters have also been upgraded to a higher standard “to ensure cleaner air is being provided to the space,” Attalla said.
Positive tests
If an employee tests positive at work, human resources Executive Director Deb Stone said they should immediately go home.
“You don’t have to share that you’re going home because you got a positive COVID test, because that’s personal health information, but you would need to share that you’re going home for a medical issue,” Stone said.
She said the UI’s human-resources department should then be contacted to discuss benefits and to expect a call from the public health department’s contact tracers.
Employees with COVID-19 will continue to get paid for two weeks because of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, she said.
“If you needed additional time, then if you have accrued sick leave, or vacation or other leave, you can use that,” Stone said.
No layoffs planned
Provost Andreas Cangellaris reiterated that layoffs are not currently planned.
“The chancellor has been very firm, emphasizing that we are going to be doing our best to make sure that this is not the case,” he said. “We sincerely hope there will be no layoffs. We’re doing our best to make sure that we have the means to bring this to the finish line.”