URBANA — No need to brief Jennifer Ivory-Tatum on the latest Champaign County coronavirus case stats.
As the head of a school district that must soon decide whether to stick to an all-remote learning plan or return students to school in some form for the first time since March, Urbana’s superintendent is paying extra close attention to all of the latest local metrics.
“I am monitoring the number of positive cases for Champaign County; the city of Urbana — both ZIP codes; the U of I; and neighboring school districts with students attending for in-person learning,” Ivory-Tatum said. “In addition to new county cases and county test positivity percentages, I am also monitoring the number of youth cases in our county.”
In August, both the Urbana and Champaign school districts committed to all-remote learning through the first quarter. With the second quarter for both set to commence Oct. 19, it’s nearing decision time.
Unit 4 families should mark their calendars for Tuesday of next week. That’s when Superintendent Susan Zola said she plans to update the school board on feedback from building-level working groups and surveys conducted of families from Sept. 14-21.
“The district asked families (about) their readiness to return to in-person learning on an abbreviated schedule or to remain on the current distance learning schedule through the end of the semester,” Zola said Tuesday.
Ivory-Tatum said she’s also putting a lot of stock into the results of surveys — with staff, families and students. She also reactivated the district’s remote learning planning committees so members could be involved in the discussions ahead.
Ivory-Tatum plans to make an administrative recommendation on how the district should proceed at Urbana’s Oct. 6 school board meeting.