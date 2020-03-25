A word to the wise for those needing to replenish their dwindling supply of toilet paper:
Get to the store early.
As of midday Tuesday, an informal News-Gazette survey found just 16 of 49 grocery stores and pharmacies in the five-county area had more than a single roll or pack of the coronavirus pandemic’s most-hoarded supply left on their shelves.
And while most locations are expecting shipments within the next few days, toilet paper is not guaranteed due to low volume of the product at warehouses.
Among the stores whose shelves weren’t bare:
— Urbana’s Schnucks, Walmart and CVS.
— Champaign’s Walgreens on South Neil Street and two of its three CVS locations (South Mattis Avenue, West Green Street).
— IGA stores in Arthur, Hoopeston and St. Joseph.
— Mahomet’s CVS and Walgreens.
— Rantoul’s CVS and Walmart.
— Danville’s Walmart (which implemented a one-pack-per-person limit).
— CVS in Hoopeston and Westville.
Contacted were every County Market, CVS, IGA, Meijer, Schnucks, Walgreens and Walmart in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The area’s three Meijer locations would not disclose their availability of toilet paper over the phone and suggest that customers visit their stores in person to check on supply.