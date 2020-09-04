CHAMPAIGN — Indoor seating at University of Illinois campus-area bars and restaurants will remain prohibited for an extra nine days.
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen on Friday issued a change to an existing emergency order that was set to expire after Labor Day to continue prohibiting indoor seating through 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Outdoor seating is allowed.
The time frame mirrors UI Chancellor Robert Jones’ request earlier this week that students limit their in-person activities to only those that are essential for two weeks, according to the city.
“After consulting with public health and university officials about the higher than expected positivity rate of COVID-19 on campus, it was determined that continued restrictions on bars and restaurants in Campustown are necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to give the university a fighting chance to remain open for the semester,” Feinen said.
“Public health experts say the virus spreads more rapidly in enclosed spaces, particularly when masks are removed for activities such as eating and drinking,” she said.