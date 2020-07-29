CHAMPAIGN — Parties and bars are at least partly to blame for Champaign County’s largest-ever daily jump in COVID-19 cases, health officials said.
The county chalked up 55 new cases Tuesday, with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde saying at least part of the spike is the result of large gatherings, conduct in bars and “people acting like we’re not in a pandemic.”
Part of the increase can also be linked to catching up with lagging data, she said, though new cases have been on the rise.
Champaign County has had 20 to 30 new cases a day for a week, with much of the increase resulting from parties, gatherings and bars, Pryde said.
One downtown Champaign bar was already penalized this past weekend partly for failure to comply with reopening safety measures.
Mayor Deb Feinen, also the city’s liquor commissioner, issued an emergency order of closure to Stix Arcade Bar, “primarily for noncompliance with the state’s Phase 4 operating guidelines for bars and restaurants,” Deputy Liquor commissioner Matt Roeschley said.
The bar was ordered to be closed from 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday night.
“No other liquor establishments were subject to an emergency order of closure,” Roeschley said.
The health district has received many complaints about bars and has had many positive cases linked to people being in bars, Pryde said.
“One solution being discussed is that bars should only be open if people must remain seated, and follow restaurant rules,” she said. “Clearly, allowing standing and movement within the bars is not working. It is not safe. That, however, is still allowed at this time.”
Pryde said the health district will have teams of inspectors going out to bars between midnight to 2 a.m. to look for violations and will be relaying information to city and county liquor commissioners for action.
“We are working with the cities and the liquor commissioners to ensure that there are consequences for bars that do not follow the infection control guidelines,” she said. “These will include fines and potential suspension of liquor license. The community can help by not patronizing bars that are not following the rules. They are not safe, and we have already seen multiple outbreaks in bars and many cases with links to bars.”
Stix owner Justin Taylor said he met with the city Tuesday.
“We had a good meeting to talk about any issues they had,” he said. “Then I got a chance to ask questions. Hopefully, we won’t have any more issues moving forward.”
Taylor said there was some confusion about the city’s rules and expectations.
“Now we have a better understanding of what the city is asking of us,” Taylor said. “We want to be in compliance.”
He also said the city received a couple of complaints against Stix, and he and city officials discussed how many people would be allowed in.
The bar has had hardly any business since it first opened in February, Taylor said, “so I’m not quite sure where those complaints came from.”