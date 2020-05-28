TOLONO — Plenty of businesses throughout the state are being impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Cage, a baseball and softball training facility co-founded by Ryan Tabeling and active locally since 2008, is no exception.
“This has been the hardest two months,” said Tabeling, also Tuscola’s park superintendent. “It was close. If they went much longer (with state lockdown directives), I was probably going to have to close the doors.”
Phase 3 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, which goes into effect Friday, is allowing Tabeling to reopen The Cage just in time.
For a reason entirely unrelated to the pandemic, however, Tabeling is moving the business from Champaign for the first time.
The Cage will re-debut Friday in Tolono following Tabeling’s search for a new building that began last winter.
The 111 North Long St. location will be The Cage’s third since its creation, following Champaign-based spots on Hundman Drive and, most recently, Sangamon Drive near Centennial High School.
“We exhausted all these resources of trying to find buildings in Champaign, and it was just too expensive,” Tabeling said. “Luckily we were able to find a building in Tolono that fit our needs and had a great location.”
The Cage was reaching the end of its second three-year lease on the Sangamon Drive building when Champaign Park District officials told Tabeling they’d be taking back the facility and repurposing it.
Renovations to the Spalding Park baseball field that currently is home to Champaign Central’s team necessitated the 2,500-square foot Spalding Recreation Center’s demolition in 2014.
The center hosted Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation Program activities, and Champaign Park District executive director Joe DeLuce said those now are heading to the 12,500-square foot Sangamon Drive building previously housing The Cage.
The Cage has been closed since March 15 by order of the Champaign Park District, in response to the ongoing pandemic. Tabeling, father of 2019 News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year Logan Tabeling, wasn’t willing to give up on The Cage because of this two-headed setback.
“Even though Logan is graduating (from Tuscola High School) and done, it’s something I’ve always (enjoyed),” Ryan Tabeling said. “Whether it’s lessons or rentals available for people, anything to have the kids have an option, I didn’t want to get rid of it and be done with it.”
In addition to being financially feasible, Tabeling said the Tolono spot owned by village resident Randy Grace is a reasonable distance from I-57 to accommodate various patrons.
The Cage isn’t changing much as far as amenities go, with Tabeling saying one batting cage was eliminated and five still remain. The new building also contains a weight room, as the previous one did.
“The biggest thing we lost was ... that luxury of having the whole entire place open up for a little more realistic of (hitting and fielding) true ground balls,” said Tabeling, referencing this new building being split into north and south spaces. “We could do live pitching with hitters (at Sangamon Drive) because it was 100 feet long.”
The Cage will be open Monday through Friday, with hours available by appointment at cuatthecage.com. The Cage employs three instructors in Brandon Haveman, Donna DiBiase and Eddie Edwards, and Tabeling said a few local college athletes who won’t have summer league play because of the pandemic also plan to get involved with instruction.
Lesson and rental packages purchased before The Cage’s mid-March shutdown also will be honored moving forward.
“It’s like, crossing your fingers that we get new people who buy some new packages,” Tabeling said. “I’ve talked to financial advisers and small-business advisers about ways to try and get a wow factor early to help offset the hardships we’ve had the last couple months.”
One benefit of The Cage’s new two-room setup, according to Tabeling, is that it’ll more easily allow staff to follow Restore Illinois Phase 3 protocols for social distancing and COVID-19 safety. This includes gatherings of 10 or fewer people being permitted.
“We’ve got the gloves, the masks, the hand-sanitizer wipes,” Tabeling said. “We even bought the thermal-imaging thermometers for the forehead that we’ll be able to scan (people with) to make sure (there are) no temperatures. I just wanted to make sure everybody that came in there felt comfortable.”
Both during the pandemic and after it, two more of Tabeling’s goals are to get kids back into The Cage and ingratiate the business with Tolono residents.
“To hear one parent say she can’t wait for the doors to open because her son has something to look forward to right now,” Tabeling said, “that’s exactly why our instructors do it. That’s why I fought to keep the doors open.”