SAVOY — With theaters closed, the pandemic has been tough for film reviewer Chuck Koplinski.
While he’s been able to watch movies on demand and stream them, “the quality just isn’t the same,” he said.
“I’m missing the quality of the product and that feeling of watching something in the dark with a bunch of strangers and having that common feeling,” Koplinski said. “There’s no replacing that.”
But he’s worried the pandemic closures will hasten the permanent closure of more theaters and limit the types of movies that could succeed on the big screen.
“I would hate that,” he said. “I’m old. I don’t know anything. For the new generation … they’re used to sitting at home. They don’t know what they’re missing. I fear it’s only a matter of time.”
The National Association of Theatre Owners of Illinois unsuccessfully urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to include theaters in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plans.
“It’s something that we’ve contemplated for Phase 4, lower capacity and so on, but not in Phase 3,” Pritzker said. “I know that the theater owners would like it to be in Phase 3. It’s just, it’s very difficult to imagine it happening.”
The theater owners’ organization called for limiting attendance to 50 percent of seat capacity, rather than the 50-person limit for gatherings under Phase 4, and six feet of spacing between viewing parties in the theater.
While Pritzker hasn’t yet agreed to those requests, the group’s CEO, Chris Johnson, said “we are encouraged and excited that we are in the conversation.”
“Our biggest push is the capacity constraint, which we hope to alter,” he said.
Even at 50 percent capacity, Koplinski wondered “how financially they’re going to make it,” noting that Goodrich Quality Theaters — which has a multiplex in Savoy — filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
“AMC was in trouble as well,” he said, though it was able to restructure its debt and expects to withstand closures until a partial reopening ahead of Thanksgiving.
Koplinski is worried the only movies that theaters will pick up will be blockbusters — “the ones with a budget over $150 million,” he said — while smaller movies might go straight to streaming.
This proved successful for the Trolls World Tour movie, which made more than $100 million in digital sales this spring.
“A lot of (smaller movies) are already going that route, and they’ve made it work because their budgets tend to be smaller anyway,” Koplinski said.
Derek Long, a film historian at the University of Illinois, agreed that the pandemic would likely cause an “intensification” of trends already underway.
“There will probably be major changes, whether it’s to the theatrical experience or certainly to the types of films you see in theaters,” he said. “But those changes have already been underway.”
He expects more “low-risk franchise films,” with more sophisticated films more likely to be streamed.
While he believes there’s still a “desire to have that experience in the theater even beyond blockbusters,” he fears that could be increasingly hard to come by when not in major markets.
Champaign-Urbana’s Art Theater met that fate before COVID-19, when it closed abrupty in October and the Art Film Foundation filed for bankruptcy.
David Kraft, who owns the property at 126-128 W. Church St., put it up for sale earlier this year, but has yet to find a buyer.
“No update,” he said. “Hopefully things will get back to normal soon, and any interested parties will come forward. It is a great location and the community deserves for it to be open.”
Long said theaters, especially smaller ones, will likely try to open as soon as states allow them to.
“They can’t really afford to be closed for much longer,” he said.Once they do, they could be further hurt if customers are wary of buying concessions, as theaters make most of their money on that.
“They might not be spending the extra money, either because of their circumstances and they have less disposable income, or because they might be afraid of contamination in the popcorn,” Long said.
The theater closures have pushed back the opening dates for many movies Koplinski was planning to review.
“We should be watching ‘Fast and Furious 9’ this weekend, but that was pushed back till next year,” he said. “Everything’s been shifted on down the line.”
While he’s not thrilled about theaters’ prospects, he said the success of drive-in theaters, like the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in in Gibson City, “indicates to me that people want to go back.”