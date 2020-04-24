Come May 1, you’ll be able to play a round of golf, go for a hike at Kickapoo State Park and get your shaggy pet groomed.
But it will be June 1 — at the soonest — before you can get your own hair cut at a barbershop or salon, exercise at your local gym or reserve a table for two at your favorite restaurant.
The terms of a revised stay-at-home order Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday include many of the same restrictions Illinoisans have lived through for the past five weeks, as well as one significant new rule — mandatory face coverings in all indoor public places and any other public place where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible.
“I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would,” Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “But this is the part where we have to dig in. And we have to understand that the sacrifices that we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working, and we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”
The announcement came on a day when the state reported 1,826 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total to a Midwest-high 36,934, and 123 deaths, giving Illinois 1,688, sixth-most nationally.
If the current stay-at-home order were allowed to expire on April 30, Pritzker said Thursday, models project a second coronavirus outbreak would follow in May, claiming “tens of thousands of lives” and maxing out the state’s hospital capacity.
“We still have the enemy out there,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “... We still have no treatment. We still have no vaccine.”
Pritzker said modifications to the stay-at-home order — including reopening state parks and allowing businesses previously deemed “non-essential” to begin offering pickup and delivery — were made with small businesses and counties with few COVID-19 cases in mind.
Among the other highlights of the new executive order that takes effect in seven days:
— Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who cannot maintain 6-foot social distancing.
Meanwhile, private establishments such as grocery stores “need to require” customers to cover their faces before entering their business, Pritzker said.
The rules for wearing masks in public apply to everyone over the age of 2 who is medically able to do so.
Enforcement will remain a local issue, Pritzker said, adding: “We’re not encouraging police officers to stop people and arrest them or take drastic action.”
— State parks will reopen, but with restrictions and in phases.
Phase 1, starting May 1, calls for four East Central Illinois parks to welcome visitors: Kickapoo in Vermilion County, Clinton Lake in DeWitt County and Eagle Creek and Wolf Creek, both in Shelby County.
The expansion of outdoor activities also allows for fishing and boating (limited to groups of two people) and for golf courses to open (under “strict” safety and social-distancing guidelines from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity).
— A few types of businesses were moved from the non-essential column to essential status, including garden centers, greenhouses, nurseries and animal-grooming services, which can all reopen so long as they adhere to social-distancing and face-covering rules.
— Retail stores that don’t qualify as essential will be allowed to reopen but only to fulfill phone and online orders through delivery and curbside pickup.
What impact that has on the state’s rising unemployment figures remains to be seen. Earlier Thursday, it was announced that 102,936 Illinoisans filed first-time claims for the week that ended on April 18, and that 520,227 workers statewide — or 8.2 percent of the civilian workforce — drew unemployment benefits during the week.
— Surgical centers and hospitals will be allowed to perform some elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions if they meet the state health department’s “exact specifications,” Pritzker said.
Those include having ample personal protective gear and ensuring bed capacity is sufficient to handle new COVID-19 patients.
Not all elective procedures will be allowed, though Pritzker and Ezike declined to specify which ones will remain under a moratorium.
“These changes are what the data says that we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission that our hospitals will potentially become overrun,” Pritzker said. “That said, if we start to see crowds and people violating the order or breaking the rules, I will need to bring back these restrictions.
“I’m hopeful that we will not need to do that.”