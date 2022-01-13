URBANA — While the omicron variant spreads like wildfire, it’s also doing a number on the nation’s blood supply.
Davenport, Iowa-based ImpactLife, which supplies blood products to local area hospitals, has an urgent need for all blood types, but especially types O and AB, and all types for platelets, all of which have dwindled to a one- to two-day supply, according to the organization’s spokesman, Kirby Winn.
The American Red Cross this week declared its first-ever blood crisis, saying the shortage is its worst in a decade.
Winn said ImpactLife, which operates blood banks in Urbana, Danville and Mattoon, needs to maintain a five- to seven-day supply of all blood types to be in the “comfortable” range to supply the 126 hospitals it serves.
But for most types, there is currently a three-day supply. For types O and AB and all kinds of platelets, the supplies have declined even more.
Blood banks are being hit with the triple effect of lower donations during the holiday season, snow and cold weather in some of ImpactLife’s service areas and the rapidly spreading omicron variant preventing people who are infected and in isolation from giving blood.
To remain in the five- to seven-day supply range, Winn said ImpactLife needs 3,600 donations a week from throughout all the areas it serves.
But in the last couple of weeks of December, there were more like 2,500 donations a week, and 12 days into January, the supply hadn’t recovered — possibly due to the number of COVID-19 infections, Winn said.
While he characterized the current shortage as urgent, he said the hospitals supplied by ImpactLife do have blood on their shelves.
But a one- to three-day supply isn’t much of a cushion should severe weather and the COVID-19 surge continue to deter donors, Winn said.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana has been able to get the blood products it has ordered, though officials are aware of the inventory shortage, spokeswoman Libby Allison said Wednesday.
The American Red Cross said this week that it has experienced a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began, and it continues to confront pandemic issues such as blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.
“Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases,” the organization said.
Winn said ImpactLife blood donors don’t have to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but all donors are screened for illness before giving blood.
Donors are asked not to give blood if they have a fever, cough or are short of breath, or if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 28 days or are waiting on a test result.
Unvaccinated donors are asked to refrain from giving blood if, in the past 14 days, they’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive without wearing personal protective equipment or in close contact with someone who is being tested.
Vaccinated donors are eligible to give blood if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 if the exposure occurred at least two weeks after they received their last dose of vaccine.