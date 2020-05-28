SAVOY — Associates at Body N’ Sole won’t be able to stand 6 feet apart from customers when helping them try on shoes, but they will be wearing masks.
And when you’re done trying on a pair that doesn’t fit, no one will try on that pair for the next 48 hours, co-owner Mike Lindemann said.
Like stores around the state, Body N’ Sole in Savoy is getting ready for a wider opening Friday as Phase 3 begins.
“We were able to do appointments for essential workers at the beginning of May, so we’ve been taking appointments,” Lindemann said.
It’s also done curbside pickup and delivered shoes in the afternoons.
“We’re going to continue doing that,” Lindemann said.
But on Friday, the store will be reorganized with separate entrance and exit doors and someone at the door to limit the number of customers inside at any one time.
“We’ve been wearing masks and asking customers to wear masks,” Lindemann said. “We’re going to try to be as safe as possible and do the right thing.”
He credited a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and the store’s loyal customers for helping it survive the stay-at-home order.
“We’ve been here 41 years,” he said. “We’re really thankful for the people in our community.”