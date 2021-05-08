URBANA — If the first five weeks are any indication, Champaign County isn’t going to need much of the $70,000 it budgeted to provide weekly COVID-19 testing for its 840-plus employees.
Since April 1, a total of 10 tests have been done on county employees under the new SHIELD CU — a venture of the University of Illinois and OSF HealthCare to roll out the UI’s SHIELD rapid saliva tests to governments, schools and others, according to OSF spokesman Curt Squires.
At $10 a test for county staff members, the county is currently on the hook for $100 worth of testing to date.
OSF is testing both county employees and family members of UI students, faculty and staff at the UI State Farm Center, and from April 1 through May 5 had done 758 tests on those two groups, nearly all of them on UI family members.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said testing for county employees will continue to be made available, and the money that’s been set aside that isn’t used will go back into the general fund.
The need for testing was greater when this testing program was being planned, Kloeppel said, but by the time it was made available, most county employees had already been vaccinated.
As vaccinations have increased in the community, the need for getting tested has decreased, Squires said, and “that was one of the things we were anticipating.”
“The honest goal of this program is to get to the point where we don’t need it anymore,” he said.
The SHIELD CU program has also included saliva testing rolled out last month at two local schools — Urbana High School and Champaign’s Stratton Academy of the Arts.
So far, 130 tests have been done at Stratton and 76 at Urbana High, Squires said.