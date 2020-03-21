CHAMPAIGN — C-U at Home is directing those who utilize its nighttime services to the Douglass Community Center for the foreseeable future.
Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III told The News-Gazette on Friday that his organization would be moving its men’s shelter from its regular location at 70 E. Washington St. to the gymnasium in the community center at Douglass Park, 512 E. Grove St., beginning Friday night.
“When this came out about 6 feet of spacing, we did not have the square footage at our location to accommodate that,” said Dalhaus, referencing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline that individuals keep that distance between them and other at all times to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We immediately began looking for other temporary locations,” Dalhaus said. “The Douglass Center came up. That’s through the (Champaign) Park District. They’ve obviously been incredibly easy to work with, allowing us to use that space rent-free in this time of turmoil.”
Dalhaus made it clear that the Washington Street location isn’t closing.
“We will continue to have our extended hours at Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center,” Dalhaus said, “... from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, until further notice.”
The Douglass Community Center worked as C-U at Home’s alternative location, Dalhaus said, because of its proximity to the Washington Street facility, and because the gym setting is “easy to clean and easy to monitor.”
Dalhaus said there is no timetable for how long this arrangement will last, though Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Friday announcement of a statewide shelter-in-place order through April 7 offers some semblance of a timeline.
“It’s all about keeping the calm as best you can — being calm under the pressure,” Dalhaus said. “Our folks, they deal with daily crisis. Anything we can do to promote calm, to promote being as grounded and centered as possible, try to do that on a daily basis through general positivity.”