URBANA — A requirement for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, to wear masks indoors at city government buildings was already back in place Tuesday in the city of Urbana.
Mayor Diane Marlin said that rule was put into effect moments after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised vaccinated people to begin wearing masks again indoors in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission — which includes Champaign County.
“I think the CDC lifted the mask mandate about six to 12 months too early,” Marlin said.
Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said her agency plans to announce today that it is also advising everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to wear masks indoors.
The CDC said its revised guidance was to maximize protection from the highly infectious delta variant and its potential spread to others.
Pryde said the risk is still considered to be low for vaccinated people, but it now appears vaccinated people can transmit the virus to others just as well as the unvaccinated can.
“We’re in a mess,” she said. “Our number one goal is to get people vaccinated as soon as we can because that is the only way we’re going to get out of this mess.”
The CDC on Tuesday also recommended that all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced later Tuesday that it will recommend the same.
Most area school districts had already unveiled plans to encourage only unvaccinated students, staff and faculty to cover their faces.
The plan in Champaign’s Unit 4 went a step further — requiring those who haven’t been vaccinated to mask up and those who have to provide proof of vaccination.
But up until now, no area district had included a provision requiring vaccinated students, staff and faculty to wear masks — other than on school buses.
“We’re aware of the ever-changing guidelines and protocols. We’ll definitely continue to revisit our safety procedures as necessary,” Unit 4 communications officer Stacey Moore said Tuesday.
Pryde said the public health district won’t be advising local governments at this point to put emergency orders into effect requiring masking in stores, restaurants and other public places.
“We’re not quite there yet, but we’re hoping businesses do that on their own,” she said. “If we see a need, we will.”
Jeff Hamilton, communications manager for the city of Champaign, said he hadn’t heard any internal discussions around mask policy updates as of Tuesday afternoon.
He and Marlin both said the two cities will rely on public health recommendations for updated guidance.
“If they do provide recommendations for the health and safety of our community, we will absolutely take those into consideration and react accordingly,” Hamilton said.
Neither the University of Illinois nor Parkland College had updated their mask guidelines on Tuesday, though both institutions will discuss the CDC announcement in the coming days.
Champaign County had 279 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s up substantially from earlier in July.