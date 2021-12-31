CHAMPAIGN — With COVID-19 patients now in nearly one-third of Carle Foundation Hospital’s total beds and a surge of new cases continuing to rage, the mayors of Champaign and Urbana are urging everyone to avoid big, unsafe New Year’s Eve gatherings — especially in the interest of protecting hospital capacity.
“It would be great if everybody chose to stay home,” Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said Thursday.
She commended downtown Champaign bar Esquire Lounge for deciding to close at 4 p.m. today in the interest of safety for its customers and staff, given the hard year restaurants and bars have had.
“I know that wasn’t an easy decision for them to make,” she said.
Those who choose to go out tonight will still find places to gather. The Axe Bar at 114 S. Neil St, C, for example, will be hosting a live performance by X-Krush and is hoping for good attendance, according to Manager Griff DeYoung.
Safety measures include masking, he said, and, “I think all our team is pretty precautious.”
On Thursday, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported another 794 Champaign County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, making it a total of 2,114 new cases since Monday.
Currently active cases in the county were up by 612 in a single day, to 3,968 as of Thursday morning. That’s more than triple the number of active cases there were at the beginning of December.
Carle Health had record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 184 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals systemwide. The 453-bed Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was caring for 138 COVID-19 patients, 19 of whom were in intensive care.
Both Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin urged everyone to be cautious about New Year’s Eve celebrations.
“I would ask people to stay home or in their COVID-safe groups and just give us some breathing space for the next few weeks,” Marlin said. “This is just the beginning, really, of the post-holiday surge.”
Feinen asked the local community to avoid taking unnecessary risks and to be mindful of what an impact unsafe gathering stands to have not just on hospital capacity but on businesses being able to stay open and students returning to school.
“I think we want people to be mindful that we are reaching capacity in our health care system, be mindful of that, to be respectful of our fellow community members,” she said.
As has been the case since COVID-19 vaccines became available, she and Marlin joined health care officials in urging everyone still unvaccinated to get their shots, for vaccinated people to get booster shots, and for everyone to continue wearing face masks in public places.
“We have been battling this pandemic for two solid years and everyone who has worked to keep things running is absolutely exhausted,” Marlin said.
The Vermilion County Health Department on Thursday reported there were 301 active cases countywide, 44 county residents in the hospital with COVID-19 and one additional death, a woman in her 70s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 128,246 new cases and 386 additional deaths statewide since Dec. 23.
As of Wednesday, 5,689 Illinois residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,010 in intensive care and 565 on ventilators, according to IDPH.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 23-29 was 10.2 percent.