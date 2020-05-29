CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate jumped to double digits in Champaign-Urbana in April, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
It increased from 3.3 percent a year ago to 10.9 percent last month.
While every metro area in the state saw its unemployment rate increase, the jump in C-U was the smallest.
Across the state, the rate increased from 3.6 percent a year ago to 16.9 percent in April.
In C-U compared to a year ago, there were 4,600 fewer jobs in the leisure-hospitality sector, 1,200 fewer jobs in retail trade, 1,000 fewer jobs in manufacturing and 1,000 fewer jobs in professional and business services. In the Danville metro area, the unemployment rate jumped from 4.3 percent to 17.2 percent. In the past year, the Vermilion County city lost 1,100 jobs in the leisure-hospitality sector, 400 in manufacturing, 400 in education and health service and 400 in other services.