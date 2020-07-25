URBANA — Campus Middle School for Girls announced its plans to have students attend school in-person three days each week and work remotely the other two.
Remote learning will be staggered so only four of the school’s six of classes will be on-site each day. The school also said it was prepared to switch to fully remote learning if needed.
Students will generally stay in the same room all day aside from days that they go to art and sewing/quilting class. The school said each indoor space would be cleaned each night, masks would be required, and that teachers would open windows and doors to allow air circulation in between classes.
Students and teachers will have their temperatures taken before entering the building, and when they do enter, they’ll be forced to remain 6 feet apart.