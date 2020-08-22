CHAMPAIGN — Going to a restaurant or bar in Champaign-Urbana? Indoors or outdoors, you must stay in your seat.
Going to a Campustown restaurant or bar in Champaign? It’s outdoor service only through Labor Day.
Under age 21? You can’t be in a bar in either city after 9 p.m.
These and other emergency orders issued by Champaign and Urbana mayors this week are now all in effect and intended to keep a lid on new COVID-19 cases as University of Illinois students returned to the community.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city hadn’t had any enforcement issues on its new emergency orders as of Friday afternoon.
But this weekend should be a good indicator of what’s ahead, she said.
The city of Champaign has been in the process of helping expand outdoor seating in the campus area.
City of Champaign spokesman Jeff Hamilton said Friday city representatives had been to Campustown establishments to make them aware they can use sidewalks for seating.
The city is also in the process of establishing curbside-pickup spots for the campus area.
It’s similar to those created for the downtown area, he said.
And as of Friday, Hamilton said, city planners had helped Kam’s, Illini Inn, Legends, Murphy’s Pub and Red Lion with plans to expand their outdoor seating.
Scott Cochrane, owner of the campus bars Kam’s and Red Lion, said fortunately he had a warehouse full of bar stools and other furnishings from his past businesses to place in newly-expanded outdoor areas at both bars.
“We have a very good setup at both my locations,” he said.
Still, outdoor business at Kam’s on Thursday night was hardly brisk.
“We just opened last night, but there’s not much business,” he said Friday.
While Cochrane has been able to expand outdoor seating, he was facing other challenges, such as staffing. About 50 of his employees quit in recent days rather than have to force patrons who are standing to sit down, he said.
“They don’t want to be police,” he said.
He also wondered why the temporary ban on indoor seating at restaurants and bars is only being required by Champaign for the campus area.
“These kids are eating at restaurants all over town,” he said.
He acknowledged he doesn’t know if there are any good solutions.
“We’re in a crazy time and we’re trying to get through it the best that we can,” he said.
As for keeping those under 21 out of bars after 9 p.m., Cochrane said he observed hundreds of kids walking around the campus area Thursday night.
“I assumed they were going to house parties,” he said.
Bars and restaurants in other areas of the cities are better situated for seated service only than Campustown establishments, according to Eric Meyer, a former owner of Kam’s and a current owner of Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill and Bentley’s Pub.
Speaking as a guest on WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts” program Friday, Meyer said campus area rents are high, bars and restaurants are already dealing with a tough labor market and they’re trying to recover from months of being shut down.
Given that students want to socialize with their friends and there will be little for them to do this fall, he predicted they will turn to small house parties.
“That’s going to be a real issue,” he said.
Under emergency orders in effect in both Champaign and Urbana, large parties are also now prohibited to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Parties are now limited to a maximum of 10 guests, plus the hosts and other lawful household residents, in the campus area and at apartment properties (and in their yards, common areas and parking lots) throughout both cities.