URBANA — Carle Foundation Hospital has begun administering an experimental treatment to very sick COVID-19 patients using the plasma of recovered patient donors.
Called convalescent plasma, this treatment is being administered as part of a Mayo Clinic clinical trial, with the hope that it can boost the immunity of the ill COVID-19 patients and help them recover.
Carle is working with Community Blood Services of Illinois, which has a blood bank in Urbana and is collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 donors in Carle’s service region.
“The immediate goal is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recovery for people with the most severe illness,” said Dr. Mark Johnson, a Carle critical care doctor. “A second goal is to test whether convalescent plasma can help keep people who are moderately sick from becoming sicker.”
Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer with Community Blood Services, said the therapy is unproven, but there are precedents suggesting it’s modestly effective for several other infectious diseases, including influenza.
“Plasma is used routinely in transfusion, where it has an excellent safety profile that we expect to be maintained with this product,” Katz said.
That’s been suggested by preliminary data from China, Katz said, but there aren’t any valid clinical outcome studies for convalescent plasma for COVID-19.
“We are hopeful,” he said.
The Carle research team is contacting fully recovered patients after they are at least 28 days past recovery about becoming plasma donors.
“For those who have had COVID-19 and recovered, this is the greatest way to give back,” said Dr. Bruce Wellman with Carle’s Laboratory and Pathology Services.
