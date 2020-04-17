URBANA — A recent upswing in the number of non-coronavirus patients admitted to Carle Foundation Hospital has raised concerns that people with chronic illnesses could be skipping needed medical care and contact with their doctors.
Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard said the hospital census rose by 50 to 60 people in a single week among patients with non-coronavirus-related health issues, and they largely came through the emergency department or convenient-care sites.
“They waited to the last minute and ended up in the hospital,” he told The News-Gazette on Thursday. “We’re just concerned about that.”
There are several reasons people with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease may be putting off needed care in the midst of a pandemic.
Some are trying to be good citizens, staying home as much as possible, Leonard said. Some may also be afraid of going to a health facility for fear it’s a coronavirus hot spot.
When the pandemic was just getting underway, certain steps — such as canceling elective procedures — had to be taken to avoid a feared surge of patients overwhelming the health system, Leonard said.
An unintended result of that may have been that people trying to be compliant with social-distancing and other measures to contain COVID-19 may be going without the medical care they need and instead, “riding it out,” Leonard said.
One possible concern he and Carle Chief Operating Officer Matt Kolb can put to rest: Patients needn’t be concerned that they’re going to burden their doctors if they have a non-coronavirus health concern.
There have been pathways established for both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients to access health care, and while some providers are busy dealing with COVID-19, there are others available to provide ongoing care for other health needs, Kolb said.
“The way we have set it up, we have a lot of outpatient practitioners who aren’t as busy as they typically are,” Leonard said.
He and Kolb advised those in doubt about how to access the system now to either call their doctor’s office or a COVID-19 hotline number to be triaged and directed to the appropriate care.
Carle (217-902-6100), Christie Clinic (217-366-4070) and OSF HealthCare (833-673-5669) all have COVID-19 hotlines established.
“Please don’t wait too long,” Leonard urged.
To those who fear that health care settings are hot spots for picking up a coronavirus infection, Leonard said there have been 20 employees out of about 7,000 across the entire Carle system who have contracted the virus.
That number may be low, since all employees aren’t being tested, he said, but of those 20 cases, the employees were mostly infected in community settings or through family connections rather than on the job, he said.
While social distancing appears to have helped flatten the curve of the disease in the local area, Leonard said, it’s too soon to say whether the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases has passed.
He expects to have a clearer picture in another week of whether cases are on a downturn and of what’s being discussed at the state and federal levels about what comes next.
He and Kolb emphasized the coronavirus is going to continue to be around for months and it’s important for people to be comfortable about how they’re accessing the health care system.
“There is a way to get them care in a safe way,” Kolb said.