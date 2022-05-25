URBANA — At least two local medical providers have discontinued a former requirement for patients about to undergo medical procedures to be tested beforehand for COVID-19.
Both Carle Health and Christie Clinic have no longer require routine pre-procedure testing for COVID-19, though both said they still screen patients for symptoms in advance of procedures.
“If a patient reports that they are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, we will perform a test,” said Michelle Antonacci, Christie’s clinical services director.
OSF HealthCare is still performing pre-procedure tests for patients who will be admitted after their procedures and those who are not vaccinated and/or have not had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, spokesman Tim Ditman said.
Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Carle discontinued automatic pre-procedure testing May 2 after new guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health was released.
Carle’s change was made in recognition of the updated state recommendation and the availability of personal protective equipment and to reduce added operational strain for staff, she said.
The updated state guidance issued April 25 states pre-procedural testing “is recommended, but not required, for patients not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination.”
The guidance also recommends that hospitals and outpatient surgery centers follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says pre-procedure or pre-admission testing is “at the discretion of the facility.”
The new state guidance also says pre-procedure testing considerations should be made for those recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and within 90 days of recovering from it.