URBANA — Carle Health plans to close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Olney effective Monday due to a steady decline in use.
Staff at those sites will be redirected to more critical needs, the health system said.
Carle patients in Champaign-Urbana who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms can still get a test by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 217-902-6100 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays to register and be directed to the closest testing location.
Patients preparing to undergo medical procedures in the Champagin-Urbana region should make an appointment through their surgeons' offices for testing.
Carle said its drive-thru sites were created to provide mass testing for people who were symptomatic, exposed to COVID-19 or about to undergo procedures, and they helped facilitate nearly 25,000 tests throughout the region.
Vice President of Primary Care Lesly Whitlow said Carle is prepared to scale operations back up if transmission levels start to increase again.