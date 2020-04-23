URBANA — Directing patients with respiratory symptoms to two clinics in Urbana and Mahomet has caused some confusion, a Carle doctor said.
Carle recently designated two of its clinics — Carle Urbana on Windsor Road and Carle Mahomet — as sites dedicated strictly to assess patients with upper-respiratory symptoms.
That includes ailments not connected to COVID-19 that cause symptoms such as sore throat, stuffy nose, ear pain and coughing — “basically, anything chest and up,” said Carle family-medicine Dr. Aja Lystila.
Safety precautions are being taken to prevent potential coronavirus patients from spreading it to others, Lystila said.
Everyone is being masked and chairs in the waiting rooms are spaced far enough apart to observe social distancing, she said.
And by using the entire facilities for these conditions, “we get them into an exam room pretty quickly,” Lystila said.
Carle is continuing to ask patients to call first so they can be assessed on the phone before coming in. A lot of symptoms may be treatable with guidance over the phone, Lystila said.