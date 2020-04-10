URBANA — The Carle health system has taken a revenue hit from COVID-19 but is avoiding employee furloughs and pay cuts by dipping into savings, President and CEO Dr. Jim Leonard said.
“Our revenue is down significantly,” he said.
Like Christie Clinic and OSF HealthCare, Carle’s revenue is down as a result of elective and non-urgent procedures being postponed.
OSF HealthCare recently announced its top executives would be taking pay cuts between five and 10 percent, and some “non-patient-facing” employees would be subject to paid or unpaid time off. Christie Clinic recently announced about 225 of its employees would be placed on temporary furloughs, and management and leadership salaries would be reduced.
Leonard said Carle is using its cash on hand to maintain current salaries.
“Part of how we’re able to do this, or the main way we’re able to do this, is we always hold a certain amount of cash on hand,” he said.
Chief Operating Officer Matthew Kolb said Carle is making the use of sick time available to employees in areas where work has slowed down, and some employees are being reassigned to other jobs.
“At this time, we feel we’re in a good position to keep the team as active as possible,” he said.
In other updates:
— Kolb said Carle has been able to put to use many of the cloth masks people have made and donated, and patients will likely see more staff members who aren’t patient caregivers wearing those masks.
Thousands of those masks have been made and donated, he said.
The cloth masks are being distributed across medical providers in the community, and providers could use more of them, Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said.
Cloth masks don’t protect against COVID-19 for those wearing them, but they may prevent the spread of germs to others, she said.
It remains important to maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home as much as possible, Mullin said.
— Leonard said he’s concerned the upcoming Easter weekend and nicer weather could tempt families to get together and put social distancing on hold, which could cause a set-back in efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
He understands people want to be with their families, especially on a holiday weekend.
“I’d love to do the same thing, but that sort of violation of the social distancing could really set us back,” he said.