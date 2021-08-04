URBANA — As the very infectious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to pick up steam, COVID-19 patients in the hospital are getting sicker faster, and some of them are younger, according to local health officials and a Carle Foundation Hospital doctor who has been treating them.
Dr. Vishesh Paul, a pulmonologist at Carle, said he’s seen a difference in the speed of decline among more recently infected patients who are hospitalized.
They’re sicker, he said, and “deteriorating rapidly.”
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in cases getting admitted in the last few days and last few weeks,” he said.
The majority, 80 to 90 percent, are unvaccinated, Paul said, as are most of those who become seriously ill.
In the past week, local patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have included some in their 30s and 40s, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The health district is gathering data on the number of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people. But Vaid estimated that about 90 percent of the new cases in Champaign County since July 1 have been among unvaccinated people.
Paul said vaccinated people who develop symptoms have a milder illness, even when they end up in the hospital, and they generally get better.
For the vaccinated who become sick, the symptoms are similar to those of a common cold lasting about five days to two weeks, with sometimes a need for some mild oxygen support, he said.
More seriously ill patients are often scared and anxious and require a lot of reassurance, Paul said, and the majority tell him they wish they’d gotten the vaccine.
“I tell them we will take care of them, but we encourage their family members and friends to get vaccinated,” he said.
Paul also has to inform the more seriously ill patients that they’re likely in for a long hospital stay. He said he tells them it’s like a fracture of their lungs.
“It’s going to take weeks, slow and steady, and we’ll get you there,” he said.
The good news for those who are vaccinated is that the vaccine is still highly effective at preventing serious illness, according to Vaid and Paul.
Six to seven months after vaccination, the vaccines are still protecting in the high-80-percent-to-low-90-percent range, Vaid said.
Yet to be seen is the impact of recently renewed mask guidelines for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike on the surge of new cases — a surge that began before the news that fully vaccinated people getting breakthrough infections could spread them to others.
As of Tuesday, there were 18 Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 and 430 active cases.
The county added 40 new cases Tuesday and another 45 on Monday.
The Vermilion County Health Department added 75 new cases Monday, with Administrator Doug Toole saying just six of those were people who were fully vaccinated.
There were 11 Vermilion County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.