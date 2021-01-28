URBANA — Carle Health has begun relaxing some of its pandemic-related restrictions for visitors and support persons after seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.
Two support persons will now be allowed to accompany patients under the age of 18 to appointments and procedures, and one support person can accompany an adult patient where social distancing can be maintained.
Carle still advises support persons wait outside the facility when that’s possible.
Visitors must wear face masks, use approved entrances and go directly to patient rooms.
Visitors still won't be allowed in waiting rooms, except for Surgical Services, for patients in semi-private rooms and COVID-19 patients, except those at the end of life.
OSF HealthCare spokesman Curt Squires said OSF’s visitor restrictions remain unchanged for now.