URBANA — Four months after an Urbana church launched a visual memorial for COVID-19 deaths, the hearts have continued to multiply.
There were 101 hearts in late January, one for every Champaign County resident who has died of COVID-19. There are now 147, and Champaign County added a 148th COVID-19 death Friday.
The Open Hearts Memorial that was first started at Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign was intended, in part, to provide a place for those who have lost loved ones in the pandemic to come and grieve.
Now Carle Health is launching more help for the bereaved — new Healing After Loss support groups for anyone who’s lost a loved one to COVID-19.
The Rev. Florence Caplow, lead minister of the local Unitarian church, said a support group like this is much needed.
“I think it’s so extraordinarily important,” she said. “I think, early on, many people couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones.”
People died of COVID-19 in nursing homes and hospitals where the public — even family members — couldn’t be with them, Caplow said, “and people couldn’t complete their grieving. I think the effect is profound for people.”
The support groups for COVID-19 deaths are modeled after a support group program that’s been shown to help those grieving cancer deaths, according to Jason Hirschi, director of the Carle Cancer Institute.
“We started getting some requests from the community,” he said.
Hirschi said the groups will be kept small-ish, with up to 15 people per group taking part in six sessions remotely. The groups are intended to provide a safe space for survivors to acknowledge and express grief, to realize what’s under their own control and learn some different ways to help cope, he said.
With COVID-19 deaths, Hirschi said, surviving friends and family members are often dealing with more than mourning the loss of a loved one. Many people are also still suffering from pandemic-related stress, anxiety and depression, and “we’ve heard from individuals dealing with a sense of loneliness,” he said.
Anyone grieving the death of someone from COVID-19 is welcome to sign up for a support group, Hirschi said. The program isn’t limited to Carle patients. Nor does it matter how long ago a loved one died, Hirschi said.
“I think people deal with grief in different ways,” he said. “People are in different stages of the grief process. We want to welcome everyone.”
Carle spokeswoman Carolyn Gordon also said the pandemic has been around long enough now for some people to be facing one-year anniversaries of the loss of a loved one to COVID-19.
First birthday after the death, first summer after the death — “those can be triggers,” Hirschi said.
The support groups, which begin meeting this week, are being run by social workers and still have room for people to sign up, he said. Registration information can be found at bit.ly/CarleCOVIDgriefgroups.
Caplow said the Open Hearts memorial has been moving from church to church and is currently at McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Champaign.
“How I would describe the grief of COVID loss is complex,” she said. “So many feelings, the death often not expected, many people unable to say goodbye.”