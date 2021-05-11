URBANA — Carle Health has begun making appointments for youths 12-15 to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
Carle has plenty of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine -- the only one approved for that age group -- on hand, and is setting up appointments for Friday, Saturday, Sunday morning and Monday, according to Kayla Banks, vice president of women's and children’s services.
Consent from a parent or guardian will be required, and Carle is requesting that just one parent or guardian accompany their kids and teens to vaccine appointments.
Shots will be offered at the same location Carle has been vaccinating those 16 and older -- the former Dress Barn store at the Kohl’s plaza in Champaign. Those older than 15 can also be vaccinated on the upcoming clinic days, Banks said.
There is some walk-in capacity at the location, but appointments are encouraged, she said.
Carle patients can schedule an appointment online through their patient portals, or they and others can call 217-902-6100 for an appointment, Banks said.