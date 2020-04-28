URBANA — The first sign of COVID-19 Jerry Foster had was a bit of coughing that started toward the end of a 24-hour shift.
“I thought, that’s strange. I must have picked up something,” recalled Foster, a Carle nurse anesthetist.
That was back in mid-March, soon after Champaign County’s first COVID-19 case was announced.
Foster, of Mahomet, said he didn’t have a fever, so he wasn’t initially tested for the disease. He did feel fatigued, though, and at first didn’t think that was unusual after working such a long day.
Just under a week after his symptoms began, his wife, Doris, also a nurse, developed a cough plus a fever and was tested, he said. She tested positive, so he was tested too. Also positive, Foster said.
Both he and his wife have since recovered and gone back to work, and Jerry Foster compares his own case of COVID-19 to a mild cold.
On top of the coughing and fatigue, Foster said he also lost his appetite. He wondered about that, and then realized he’d lost his sense of smell.
Home in isolation together on the day of their 43rd wedding anniversary, Foster and his wife celebrated by getting a couple of steaks out of the freezer and enjoying a nice quiet evening, he said.
“It happened to be a nice day,” he recalled. “We sat and watched the squirrels.”
At 62, Foster falls into the higher risk category for more serious symptoms. But he was also in good health when he got COVID-19 and was getting regular exercise, he said.
Foster said he initially thought he may have picked up COVID-19 at work, but he doesn’t actually know where he was infected.
“I could have gotten it anywhere,” he said. “There are sick people everywhere.”
Foster and his wife, who have made more than 20 mission trips to foreign countries and had one of those trips to Africa cancelled this month, were looking for another way to give back after they fully recovered.
His wife noticed plasma donors were needed for a clinical trial Carle and Community Blood Services of Illinois are involved in to test the use of plasma from fully recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
Foster has already donated his plasma for this study, and his wife, who was a week behind him in the COVID-19 process, will be donating her plasma this week, he said.
His advice for others: Follow all the health advice to avoid coronavirus, maintaining social distances, wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently.
“All those things I did in health care, and I still got it,” he said.