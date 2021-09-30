URBANA — COVID-19 is continuing to put pressure on Carle Health services, even while the numbers of patients in the hospital and active cases in Champaign County have both declined a bit recently, an official said.
As of Wednesday, there were 77 COVID-19 patients in Carle’s five hospitals, 20 of them in intensive care.
Of the 77, 51 were in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and 13 of those were in intensive care. Even while some numbers have declined, Carle Chief Operating Officer Matthew Kolb said “that’s still a significant number that normally wouldn’t be there.”
It’s also important to remember that Carle’s adult ICU beds aren’t exclusive to COVID-19 patients, Kolb said. ICU-bed use is generally in the 90 percent range, he said.
“We’re glad to see those numbers coming down. That is very encouraging,” Kolb said. “But the hospital is still very busy.”
To protect capacity for the East Central Illinois region that the Urbana hospital serves, elective procedures for about 60 patients that can safely be postponed are currently being delayed, Kolb said. Those surgeries are mostly orthopedic, cosmetic, bariatric and some spinal surgeries, he said.
The number of procedures being delayed fluctuates because they are being scheduled as capacity is available, he said.
Another area in which some Carle patients are seeing limited delays is in primary care, where some wellness check-ups are being deferred as primary-care doctors and nurses are helping cover the hospital and convenient care, Kolb said.
It’s strictly wellness check-ups being affected, he said. People who are ill are continuing to be seen.
“If somebody has an urgent need, or comorbidities or a chronic disease, of course we will continue to see them,” he said.
Christie Clinic has not postponed any outpatient services or redeployed any of its employees recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. William Pierce, its chief medical officer.
“Last month, Christie Clinic had a temporary, close evaluation of outpatient surgeries that needed hospital overnight stays,” he said. “We are not experiencing any significant postponements on outpatient procedures at this time. We encourage patients to visit their primary care provider regularly and maintain screenings.”