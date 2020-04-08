URBANA — While there is potential overflow hospital space lined up for the community on the University of Illinois campus, the Carle health system doesn’t currently anticipate needing it.
“With most non-essential procedures canceled, our hospital is at a lower census than a typical week,” said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
This past Friday, Carle announced an agreement with the UI to set up an alternate care facility at the Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, C, should the COVID-19 pandemic drive up the need for more hospital beds.
That facility was chosen because of its layout, availability and location near Carle Foundation Hospital, officials said.
“While the virus has proven to be unpredictable, we don’t envision needing overflow space at this time,” Mullin said. “Planning must continue so we’re ready to implement if or when it’s needed.”
Mullin said hospital bed space fluctuates throughout the day as people get well, recover and are sent home and others are admitted.
“Right now (Tuesday), we’re operating at about 60 percent capacity largely due to postponed procedures,” she said. “On a typical week, Carle would be operating around 85 percent capacity.”
As of Tuesday, eight of the 67 COVID-19 cases to date in Champaign County were hospitalized, and 24 were considered recovered, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
While COVID-19 cases in Champaign County and around the state have continued to escalate, Carle is seeing a nearly 2 percent reduction in influenza-like illness cases over the same time last year, Mullin said.
For now, the agreement with the UI for potential use of the ARC facility is the only formal agreement Carle has in place for extra hospital space, Mullin said.
“We have a number of ongoing discussions with community partners to meet needs, should our care needs exceed our capacity in-house,” she said. “Those vary greatly based on the type of space needed, geographic location and infrastructure capabilities.”
Mullin also said Carle monitors and reports its bed capacity to local and state officials daily, and has the flexibility to double or triple its current capacity.
There are about 880 total hospital beds in Urbana, Danville, Gibson City, Hoopeston and Monticello, most of them in Urbana and Danville, according to reports available through the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
That includes about 80 intensive-care beds in those communities, most of them in Urbana and Danville.