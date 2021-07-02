CHAMPAIGN — As school physicals get underway for the fall, some parents remain on the fence about whether to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19.
On one hand, kids who were infected with the virus — even if they had no symptoms — can be at risk for the rare and potentially dangerous multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.
On the other hand, a small number of kids who are vaccinated could wind up with cases of the heart-inflammation conditions myocarditis or pericarditis that have been reported — though very rarely — after the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
What’s a parent to do?
One area parent — Carle pediatrician Dr. Brent Reifsteck — chose to get his kids vaccinated, and he’s urging others to do likewise before fall, when school begins and the more infectious Delta variant may become the dominant virus strain in Illinois.
His kids were vaccinated as soon as they hit the minimum age of 12, he said, and if he had an 11-year-old child who was about to become age-eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, that child “would be first in line.”
“The studies that have been done so far, and the results that we have, tell us that vaccination is far superior to catching the illness,” said Reifsteck, who is head of Carle’s pediatric services.
Unlike the potential for long-term side effects from the disease, any possible side effects from the vaccine would manifest quickly, Reifsteck said. And most of the 3.04 billion doses that have been administered worldwide, were given 30 to 45 days ago, he said.
“If we were going to see a long-term effect from a vaccine, we’d have seen it,” he said.
Reifsteck said he hears the concerns that the mRNA vaccines haven’t been around long enough for parents to feel comfortable with it for their kids. But while mRNA vaccines may be new to the public, they are not actually new, he said.
“It’s been studied and experimented with for decades,” he said.
As a fellow parent, Reifsteck said he understands that the decisions parents make for themselves don’t weigh as heavily on them as the ones they make for their kids.
“Every parent needs to hear the reassurance that these fears are normal,” Reifsteck said.
So here are some things he said parents should consider:
What’s the risk of MIS-C for unvaccinated kids?
As of June 2, there had been 4,000 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Carle Foundation Hospital this week had one adolescent hospitalized with MIS-C, and has had a handful of MIS-C cases throughout the course of the pandemic, according to Reifsteck.
While COVID-19 in most children typically isn’t severe, and may even go undiagnosed due to the absence of symptoms, kids can still wind up with MIS-C two or three months later, “and that can be really, really dangerous,” he said.
Symptoms of MIS-C for parents to be on the lookout for — and call their doctors about — are rash, red eyes, enlarged lymph nodes, peeling on hands and feet, and a “run-down” feeling, Reifsteck said.
Depending on the severity of the illness, kids may need just pain and fever control. More severe cases will need to be treated with steroids and recovery will be a bit longer, but most kids will recover, Reifsteck said.
What’s the myocarditis risk for vaccinated kids?
Parents should be aware that myocarditis was rare before the pandemic and is still rare, Reifsteck said. Cases after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are 0.0004 percent in all ages among 300 million vaccinations, he said.
There have been 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) in people under 30 — especially in males — and of those, 309 were hospitalized and 295 have been discharged, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported in late June.
After the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met recently and reviewed myocarditis/pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccine, federal health officials and physician organizations continued to urge vaccination for kids.
“The facts are clear. This is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination,” they said in a June 23 joint statement. “Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment. In addition, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe.”
Signs of myocarditis/pericarditis for parents to watch out for, Reifsteck said, are chest pain, chest pressure, shortness of breath and palpitations.
For parents still undecided about vaccination for their kids, Reifsteck said it’s important to understand what can happen as unvaccinated kids return to school.
When COVID-19 first broke out, it had a reproduction number in the general population of 3 — meaning one infected person would pass on the virus to three people. On cruise ships, the reproduction number was more like 14, Reifsteck said.
Farther along in the pandemic, as more people have been vaccinated, the reproduction number for COVID-19 dropped to between 1.05 and 1.10, he said, but it’s risen again with the arrival of the Delta variant to between 2.5 and 4.
While schools aren’t cruise ships, Reifsteck warned that the reproduction number is always going to be driven up when a number of people are in a confined space.
And while the current vaccines are believed to protect against the Delta variant, it’s frightening to consider that they may not work on a future mutation, Reifsteck said. The more people who are vaccinated, the less possibility there is for those mutations to develop.
“The only way for us to get to the other side is vaccination,” he said.
Carle is offering COVID-19 shots at school physicals so parents can take care of both in one visit, Reifsteck said.
Christie Clinic is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations at school and sports physicals as vaccine supply allows, according to Christie pediatrician Dr. Maria Louisa Maranon.
“The Christie Clinic Department of Pediatrics urges parents of patients aged 12 and above who have not yet received their vaccination to schedule an appointment by sending a MyChristie patient portal message or calling their pediatrician’s office,” she said.