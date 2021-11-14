URBANA — As a mother, Nicole Peterson knows young children have a lot of questions about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated.
Her fellow parents can get help with the answers in her newly-published children’s book, “Francine and the Vaccine.”
A physician assistant at Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency department, Peterson published her new book just in time for the recent launch of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids ages 5-11.
The book tells the story of a young girl named Francine who is about to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and feels empowered by knowing how the vaccine will build immunity in her own body and help protect other people.
The mother of two sons, ages 3 and 5, Peterson said her 5-year-old had a lot of questions in advance of getting vaccinated.
“Like most kids, he is full of questions, and I think there are a lot of parents who are faced with this situation,” she said. “I thought a picture book would be great to explain why vaccine is important, and why it works.”
The book is about 30 pages and was both written and illustrated by Peterson.
The cover illustration was inspired by World War II cultural icon Rosie the Riveter, Peterson said.
She began working on the book in September in between her 12-hour emergency department shifts, knowing a pediatric vaccine would be available soon, she said.
Peterson said her goal was to deal with the subject of vaccination in a way that was fun for kids to listen to and for parents to read.
“It’s amazing what kids can understand,” she said. “I don’t think we sometimes give them credit for how smart they are.”
Her 5-year-old son got the first of his two vaccine shots this past weekend. He didn’t have any pain or side effects from the shot and pronounced his vaccination “easy peasy lemon squeezy,” she said.
Her own reaction: “Relieved,” Peterson said.
She’s excited about his second shot coming up and looking forward to when her younger son can also get vaccinated, she said.
Through her work in the emergency department, Peterson has seen a lot of COVID-19 patients and has been doing her best to educate them about getting vaccinated, she said.
Peterson is a Wisconsin native who has worked for Carle for 11 years. “Francine and the Vaccine” is her first children’s book.
The book is currently available online.