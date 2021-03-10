CHAMPAIGN -- Carle Health has postponed second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Thursday and Friday at the former Dress Barn Store in Champaign until Monday and Tuesday of next week, due to a lack of Pfizer vaccine.
Those with Pfizer second-dose appointments that are being delayed are being contacted to reschedule, according to Carle.
First doses of Moderna vaccine are proceeding as scheduled.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is recommended to be given 21 days after the first. But it can be administered up to 42 days after the first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.