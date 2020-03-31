URBANA — How many coronavirus tests are being performed locally has been hard to track, but the Carle health system said its lab was processing about 80 of those tests a day as of Monday, and can handle more.
Carle began processing the coronavirus tests in-house Friday, and has been preparing for that move for a few weeks, according to Director of Lab Services Alastair Dunnett.
Work on that initiative began as soon as the ability to begin testing under the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization became available, he said.
Under that designation, certain products that haven’t been through the FDA approval process can be put to use on an emergency basis.
Carle had been sending the majority of its coronavirus tests to LabCorp, a private chain, along with sending some to a state lab, Dunnett said.
Processing results in-house and access to testing supplies are both important when trying to improve turnaround time on results, said Matthew Kolb, Carle’s chief operating officer.
Getting results from private labs can take as long as 10 days, and getting results from a state lab can take three to five days.
Carle already has some access to supply chains for testing materials and already had the certified medical lab that’s necessary to process coronavirus tests in its own lab. What was also needed was more lab staff and the analyzer equipment to process the tests and produce the results, Dunnett said.
Two of those analyzers have been provided to Carle from a University of Illinois research lab, and Carle has also acquired a third one, he said.
That equipment can process batches of tests and provide results in four to five hours, and Carle is striving to get the results to patients in 24 hours, Dunnett said.
Obtaining enough testing materials continues to be a challenge nationally, but Carle has enough supplies to handle 100 tests a day for now and has orders in for more, he and Kolb said.
“We can run 100 a day for the foreseeable future, and hope to expand that number, but it is fluid,” Kolb said.
Kolb said it’s also important to have the capability to test and process results faster for health care workers who develop symptoms — not only those at Carle but also those at Christie Clinic, OSF HealthCare, the UI’s McKinley Health Center and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Carle began processing test results for health care workers community-wide and its own patients as of Friday, and as of Monday could begin processing patient tests from other health care providers should they choose to take advantage of Carle’s lab.
Christie Clinic is currently sending its COVID-19 tests to Quest Diagnostics, another private chain, but would consider sending tests to the Carle lab in the future, according to Melissa Tepovich, Christie’s marketing and public relations manager.
It’s unknown to what extent the virus is impacting the local health care workforce. Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said Carle doesn’t release information about any of its patients out of respect for their privacy.
“With 8,000 team members working across the region, we know our team members have the potential — like everyone — for exposure,” she said.
While there remains some confusion on the part of the public about what’s required for patients to be tested, health officials continue to say 80 percent of people are going to have mild enough symptoms to be able to recover at home.
Mullin said it’s understandable that people who are being asked to recover at home without being tested are uneasy, but following guidelines is necessary to conserve the limited amount of testing supplies for those at higher risk of serious illness — including older adults and those with chronic medical conditions — and health care workers with symptoms.
For now, anyone who has any of the symptoms the virus causes — such as fever of 100.4 or higher, body aches, a dry cough or sore throat — should call one of the local COVID-19 hotlines to be triaged on the phone and then await instructions from their doctors.
Mullin said symptoms can change rapidly, so it’s also important for everyone to know they can and should contact the hotlines as many times a week as they need to, if their conditions worsen.
“We don’t want someone sitting home and feeling crummy, and not know what to do,” she said.
There have been 30,440 people tested in Illinois as of Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public health.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said over the weekend that Illinois is now running about 4,000 tests a day through 30 hospital and clinical labs.
“Within the next 10 days, we believe we’ll get up to 10,000,” he said. “The 10,000-tests-per-day marker is significant, because that’s what the scientists and experts tell us we need to get a truly holistic understanding of the virus in each of our 102 counties.”