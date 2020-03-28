URBANA — Much faster results for COVID-19 tests in Champaign County are on the way.
The Carle health system started Friday to process those tests locally, cutting the wait time for results from as long as 10 days to about 24 hours, according to Kayla Banks, Carle’s vice president of quality and infection prevention.
It’s been taking up to 10 days to get test results from private labs, and three to five days to get results from Illinois Department of Public Health labs, she said.
That’s been hard on patients and their families, who have to stay isolated at home waiting to find out if a test is negative or positive, Banks said.
Local processing of tests will be ramped up over the weekend, and by Monday, that should mean the ability to handle about 100 tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround, according to Banks.
That should keep up with the volume of testing being done in the community for now, she said.
Carle will also be able to process tests for more than its own patients, Banks said. It can also locally process tests for patients at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Christie Clinic starting Monday.
That’s with some help from the University of Illinois, which has lent Carle some lab equipment, Banks said. Some volunteers from the UI veterinary diagnostic lab will also be helping Carle staff, she said.
Faster test results can potentially reduce community spread of the virus, Banks said. It can also get health care workers throughout the community who have been tested back into the work force sooner, if their test results are negative, she said.
Testing is still being limited to those patients who are in a high risk category or experiencing symptoms.
For most people who are mildly symptomatic, being tested wouldn’t change the course of treatment one way or another, so they’re still being advised to assume they’re positive, practice self-care and stay home, Banks said.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Champaign County climbed to 11 Friday, the newest being a woman in her 50s.
Local officials reported that there is “community transmission, meaning the virus is circulating among the local community and infecting people who are not sure how or where they were infected.”
The number was up one from 10 reported Thursday.
Deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus now stand at 34 statewide, eight more than Thursday. The overwhelming majority of the fatalities — 86 percent — are people 60 or older, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH reported 3,026 confirmed cases statewide, 488 more than Thursday, in 40 Illinois counties.
DeWitt, Piatt and Vermilion counties continued to have zero positive COVID-19 cases Friday, though nearly two dozen tests done in all three counties were awaiting results.
As of Friday, the number of tests done in each of the counties were:
— Vermilion: 65 total, 17 pending.
— DeWitt: 16 total, two pending.
— Piatt: 14 total, three pending.
“We all should consider ourselves at risk for exposure to COVID-19. That means that everyone should stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms,” local health officials said in their daily written briefing.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat.