CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 testing sites operated by both the state and Carle Health are set to close soon due to a sharp drop in demand.
Carle Health plans to close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Olney effective Monday, and all 10 state community-based testing sites — including the one at Market Place Mall in Champaign — will close March 31.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said closing of state testing sites is also being done in anticipation of federal funding ending.
Remaining open will be the SHIELD CU testing sites operated by OSF HealthCare in partnership with the University of Illinois, according to OSF spokesman Tim Ditman.
Those sites are available at Parkland College, Campus Recreation Center East and Danville Area Community College.
The state community-based testing sites are currently handling less than 1 percent of all tests being conducted statewide, according to public health officials. The number of daily tests done at each site has fallen from more than 1,040 during the peak demand point in November 2020 to fewer than 50 a day.
Public health officials said people still have ample opportunities to get tested using free at-home rapid tests supplied by the federal government and at federally-qualified health centers and SHIELD saliva testing sites.
Carle Health said staff at its drive-thru testing sites will be redirected to more critical needs.
Patients in Champaign-Urbana who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms can still get a test by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 217-902-6100 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays to register and be directed to the closest testing location, according to Carle.
Carle also said its patients preparing to undergo medical procedures in the Champagin-Urbana region should make an appointment through their surgeons' offices for testing.
Carle said its drive-thru sites were created to provide mass testing for people who were symptomatic, exposed to COVID-19 or about to undergo procedures, and they helped facilitate nearly 25,000 tests throughout the region.
Vice President of Primary Care Lesly Whitlow said Carle is prepared to scale operations back up if COVID transmission levels start to increase again.
The state Department of Public Health also said the state is in a strong position to respond to a potential COVID surge. There are more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand and a half-million more on the way in coming weeks.
The state is advising hospitals, schools and local health departments to consider their current testing capacity and take what precautions are necessary.