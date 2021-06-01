CHAMPAIGN — Carle Health plans to wrap up its long-running COVID-19 vaccine site at the Kohl’s plaza in Champaign at the end of this week and transfer vaccinations to two of its clinics.
The last day of operation for the Kohl’s plaza site will be Sunday, Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said.
Starting June 7, Carle will provide vaccine at its clinics at 1701 Curtis Road, C, and 1818 E. Windsor Road, U.
At both those clinics, vaccine will be available on a walk-in basis from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Miller said.
Patients getting their first dose at Kohl’s plaza will have the option to go to either location for their second dose, according to Carle.