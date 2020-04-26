URBANA — A partnership between the University of Illinois and Carle Foundation Hospital is helping state agencies process thousands of additional tests for the coronavirus.
The UI is using its labs to make more of the liquid components of the test, and it has sent lab machines and personnel to Carle to help process test samples.
“As a result of these efforts, patients at Carle, OSF Healthcare and Christie Clinic have seen their wait times significantly reduced, with many receiving results of their COVID-19 tests within 24 hours,” UI officials said in a news release.
The UI is also sending liquid components to the state that help preserve COVID-19 test samples, which should help support up to 10,000 tests per week.
Also, a team at the UI is developing a new nose swab to collect samples.
If approved, the hope is to produce up to 300,000 of them at the Roger Adams chemistry lab in Urbana.