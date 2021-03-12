CHAMPAIGN -- Second doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are back on in Champaign County for next week.
The county is now expected to receive 3,510 doses of Pfizer vaccine next week, and all will be used for the backlog of second shots that had to be postponed by Carle Health at its clinic at the former Dress Barn store, according to Brandon Meline, logistics chief for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s COVID-19 response.
Any remaining Pfizer vaccine will be used for future second shots, he said.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said Carle is contacting patients to reschedule second shots that were postponed late this week and this weekend, to be given next week.
Any patient who had an appointment scheduled between March 11 and 15 at the old Dress Barn store that was postponed can call 217-902-6100 to reschedule or inquire about an earlier appointment time, according to Carle. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
The vaccine clinics were postponed after doses of the Pfizer vaccine that had been expected in Champaign County this week wasn’t delivered.