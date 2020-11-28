CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term-care facilities continue to multiply.
As of Friday, there were open outbreaks at 26 facilities in Champaign, Vermilion, Ford, Piatt and Douglas counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The largest open outbreaks in the local region included two in Danville, at Arcadia Care of Danville and the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, along with two in Ford County, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living and Piper City Rehab & Living Center, Piper City.
Facilities with open outbreaks must go 28 days without new cases before the outbreaks are considered closed.
To help limit COVID-19 cases among long-term-care staff and residents, the state has instructed these facilities to restrict visits, cancel group activities, close dining rooms, screen residents and staff members for fever and respiratory symptoms and test residents and staff members.
By county, open outbreaks include:
CHAMPAIGN
— Arbor Rose of Tolono, 20 cases.
— Autumn Fields, Savoy, eight cases.
— Brookdale Urbana: 10 cases and three deaths.
— Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy, 23 cases and one death.
— Country Health & Rehab, Gifford, four cases.
— Eagle’s View Supportive Living and Memory Care, Rantoul, 30 cases.
— Evergreen Place, Champaign, 10 cases.
— Green House Homes at Clark-Lindsey, Urbana, five cases.
— Illini Heritage Reab and Health, 52 cases and seven deaths.
— Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey, Urbana, 13 cases.
— Prairie Winds of Urbana, five cases and one death.
— Reflections Memory Care, Savoy, two cases.
— Swann Special Care Center, Champaign, five cases.
— University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana,: 15 cases.
— Windsor of Savoy, six cases and one death.
DOUGLAS
— Arcola Health Care Center, two cases.
— Tuscola Health Care Center, 10 cases.
FORD
— Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living: 47 cases and 1 death.
— Piper City Rehab, 67 cases and 13 deaths.
PIATT
— Arbor Rose of Monticello: 11 cases and five deaths.
VERMILION
— Arcadia Care of Danville, 58 cases and three deaths.
— Colonial Manor, Danville, eight cases and one death.
— Gardenview Manor, 27 cases and four deaths.
— Hawthorne Inn, Danville, nine cases.
— Heritage Health, Hoopeston, two cases.
— VA Illiana Health Care System, 43 cases and five deaths.