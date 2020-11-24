CHAMPAIGN — Plans are underway to distribute the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to health care workers in Champaign County next month, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The details are still being worked out at the state level, she said.
But the vaccinations can’t come soon enough for hospitals anxiously seeing the pandemic going from bad to worse.
Officials at two Urbana hospitals — Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center — said the use of their medical/surgical and intensive care beds have hit record highs in recent weeks.
It’s not just an issue of having enough beds, said Dr. David Chan, Carle’s associate chief medical officer. It’s also a matter of having enough staff to care for the patients.
One thing that’s changed in recent months has been the number of health care workers getting COVID-19 themselves and unable to come to work, said OSF Heart of Mary President Dr. Jared Rogers.
Both he and Chan said their hospitals recently have, at times, been at or near capacity for medical/surgical or intensive care beds.
Chan said Carle is also feeling the strain of demand for beds from outlying areas beyond those it typically serves.
There have been calls from hospitals saying Carle is the 15th or 18th hospital they’ve called seeking room for their very ill patients, he said.
He’s typically optimistic, Chan said, but he believes it’s become a matter of when, and not if, the hospitals will become overwhelmed.
“Right now, we certainly hear the hoofbeats behind us,” he said.
A pediatric cardiologist, Chan also said COVID-19 isn’t just affecting older people. Younger people are also being impacted, and may have lifelong impacts to their hearts, he said.
With the holidays approaching, Chan and Rogers joined Pryde in imploring everyone to refrain from gathering outside their own households, and to keep in mind COVID-19 is spreading by people who don’t have symptoms.
Chan and Rogers also asked everyone to keep in mind that their hospitals still need staff and beds to care for patients other than those with COVID-19 who need medical attention.
People are still holding weddings, parties and gatherings as cases, deaths and pressure on hospitals all continue to rise, Pryde said.
Not only that, public health has to use its resources to deal with restaurants and others violating the state’s COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, she said.
“It gets down to individual behavior,” Pryde said.
Right now, and even after the first health care workers are vaccinated, Pryde, Rogers and Chan said it’s critically important for everyone to maintain the protective measures currently recommended to keep everyone safe.
“Maybe some of those others you protect may be the health care worker who will be caring for you,” Rogers said.