DANVILLE — Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole expected to see COVID-19 cases rising in the fall.
He didn’t expect the rapid surge of new cases that began earlier in July and kept right on rising — in his county and across the U.S.
“I honestly thought we’d have the whole summer,” he said.
In Illinois, cases of COVID- 19 have risen by 46 percent over last week, and hospitalizations were up 45 percent, according to data the Illinois Department of Public Health released Friday.
Intensive-care-unit admissions in the state were up by 24 percent, and the number of patients on ventilators were up by 41 percent, according to the state agency.
To illustrate how quickly the pandemic landscape has changed, Toole said Vermilion County has seen a nearly 274 percent increase in new cases over the past week, with the county at a high transmission level.
Known cases might not be the full extent of transmission, because many asymptomatic people may not be getting tested, he said.
Toole said health providers in his county largely test people with COVID-19 symptoms only, and public testing for anyone, regardless of symptoms, is available once a week at the health department. Vermilion County is offering SHIELD Illinois saliva testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday, Toole said.
Toole said he’ll likely begin releasing COVID-19 data again on a daily basis, rather than weekly, because he doesn’t want the community to have a false sense of security.
“I want them to see this is a daily thing,” he said.
Between Champaign and Vermilion counties, there were 19 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday — nine in Champaign and 10 in Vermilion.
In Champaign County, where there were two more COVID-19 deaths this past week and 357 active cases Friday, mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, were already in effect in several government buildings, including those for the city of Urbana and Champaign County’s Brookens Administrative Center.
Starting Monday, masks will be required for everyone at city of Champaign government buildings and at the Champaign County Courthouse.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, chief judge for the six counties in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, said he is leaving mask decisions in the other five counties up to local officials.
The state health agency reported that Champaign County’s case-positivity rate (excluding UI saliva testing), on a seven-day average basis, has risen from 2.5 percent on July 17 to 4.6 percent on July 27.
Even with UI testing included, the seven-day positivity rate for the county has doubled from 1.4 to 2.8 percent, according to state health data.
Here’s how seven-day test-positivity rates changed between July 17 and July 27 for some other area counties, with Piatt being the only one with a declining rate:
— DeWitt: 3.7 to 6.1 percent.
— Ford: 4.9 to 5.5 percent.
— Douglas: 2.2 to 5 percent.
— Piatt: 9.6 to 4.3 percent.
— Vermilion: 2.8 to 7 percent.