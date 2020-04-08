CHAMPAIGN — In a typical month, the state might have a dozen or so mass layoffs.
Last month was not a typical month.
The state recorded 195 mass layoffs affecting 14,702 employees, with all but six of the employers listing COVID-19 as the cause.
Companies are required to issue mass-layoff notices if they employ more than 75 people and 25 or more full-time employees are laid off and make up more than one-third of the staff.
Locally, Central Illinois Produce was the only company on the list, and it may lay off up to 80 of its roughly 125 employees.
“We haven’t hit that number yet,” said owner John Rollins, who believes it may end up around 60 or 70. “We worked really hard to not lay off that many people and keep as many as possible.”
But he said the coronavirus and associated closures have hammered his business, which includes three produce warehouses, the Central Illinois Bakehouse, Central Illinois Spice Co. and a hydroponic farm.
It sells its products wholesale to organizations such as restaurants, nursing homes, hospitals and schools.
“When they did the shelter-in-place order, that initially hammered us. We saw a drop of about 75 to 80 percent of our sales across the board,” Rollins said. “We immediately recognized that this was going to carry on for a while and had an initial batch of people we laid off.”
Since the stay-at-home order, Rollins said sales have improved a bit, but “we’re still off 60 percent.”
“Compared to the summertime when schools are out, we’re probably closer to 50 percent off,” he said. “But we need to be in business ... because we service local hospitals, nursing homes, schools. We need to be there for these people.”
Rollins said he hopes to hire back most of those laid off.
“We’re trying to run as lean as we can with the idea that in a couple months people will be allowed back into restaurants and we’ll see sales pick up,” he said.
And when the University of Illinois opens back up and restaurants get busier, Rollins said he hopes to hire back even more.
He said the company has applied for two government loans it qualifies for and believes it will make it through intact.
Even so, he said the coronavirus was unlike anything Central Illinois Produce had planned for.
“As we’ve game-planned for emergencies, we assumed that all three wouldn’t be impacted at once,” he said. “If there’s a fire at one, the others can step up. In this particular instance, what’s happened has affected all our businesses at once.
“We can’t have one step in for the other one. It’s something we’ve never seen before.”