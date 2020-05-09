CHAMPAIGN — The proud tradition of Champaign Central’s Honors Day continues, albeit in an altered form because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email sent Friday to Central students and families, Principal Joe Williams announced the annual event will be virtual, noting “this spring brought about a lot of departures from that tradition.”
On Wednesday, Williams and faculty members will be videotaped announcing the awards, which number in the 80s. The ceremony will be posted at 6 p.m. on May 22.
Williams and the faculty take turns reading off the awards — including descriptions and names of the recipients.
In the time of COVID-19, the virtual ceremony is the only option.
“It’s definitely tough. The hardest part is we won’t be able to see the kids and the parents,” Williams said. “We’re going to do the best we can and make the best of a hard situation right now.”
In the past, Honors Day was held while classes were in session.
The entire student body attended, with seniors sitting in chairs on the floor and other classes and parents filling the stands at Combes Gym.
“Normally, it’s a packed house,” Williams said.
The event usually took two hours and included a talk by Maroons basketball coaching legend Lee Cabutti.
“Lee is one we will miss not being able to see and hear from,” said Williams, who plans to open and close what he said “won’t be nearly as formal” a ceremony with remarks.
He isn’t sure how long this year’s Honors Day will run.
“The best part about Honors Day is the kids come up and get the award,” he said.
“All of that time for the kid to be surprised, ‘Oh, I won the award. I get up out of my seat. I come get the award and shake the person’s hand.’ All of that won’t be there.”
Williams said there is disappointment about the changed format.
The feeling isn’t limited to Central.
“We have a class of kids graduating from high schools and colleges across the nation who aren’t going to have the normal, traditional graduation,” Williams said. “Juniors and seniors are missing their prom. There’s just a lot going on.
“And you look at the teachers. They’re missing their kids greatly.”
The disrupted 2019-20 school year gives the students plenty to talk about at future class reunions.
Said Williams: “Every 10, 20, 30 years, this group is going to come together and say ‘Remember, we didn’t have anything.’”