CHAMPAIGN — Rental assistance for those impacted by COVID-19 is being made available through the local nonprofit Bridgewater-Sullivan Community Life Center and the state Department of Human Services.
Those approved for help could receive up to six months of rental assistance for past-due rent, potentially three months worth of future rent payments and at least three months of utilities paid, according to Rev. Terrance Thomas, pastor of Bethel AME Church, Champaign.
Bridgewater-Sullivan is a separate nonprofit that grew out of the church, and has its office at the church at 401 E. Park St., C, he said. Applicants can come to the Bridgewater-Sullivan office or the organization can meet with clients via phone or Zoom, Thomas said.
Hours to apply are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays by appointment only, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays by appointment only.
Applicants, who aren’t restricted to the Champaign-Urbana area, should be prepared to provide a current copy of each utility bill for which they are seeking assistance, a copy of their lease with the landlord’s contact information, a copy of their driver’s license or state ID and proof of a pandemic-related hardship.