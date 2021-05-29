CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in more than a year, the Champaign City Council will meet Tuesday in person.
The meeting will still be broadcast online and on public access TV, but public comments will be made in person and Zoom will no longer be used.
The move comes as the state prepares for a full reopening, which is expected June 11.
In line with CDC guidelines, those who are vaccinated that attend the meeting won’t need to wear a mask, while unvaccinated individuals will.
The city’s other board and commission meetings will also resume meeting in person at the City Building, and Urbana is planning to move its meetings back to in person within the next few weeks, Mayor Diane Marlin told WDWS.
The Champaign City Council last met in person March 13, 2020, for a special meeting to implement an emergency declaration related to COVID-19.