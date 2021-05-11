CHAMPAIGN — Champaign is expecting to receive $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding, and its city council will begin discussing how to spend that tonight.
As part of a study session on the city’s $140 million budget for fiscal 2022, “staff is seeking preliminary Council input on guiding principles and next steps moving forward,” according to a staff memo.
Champaign expects to receive half of its COVID-19 relief funding this year and the other half next year.
As it decides how to spend that money, the city will preliminarily set aside $12.4 million in its budget for this year’s expected funds.
“The $12.353 million is being reserved to allow time for council to gather public input, hold public discussions and provide direction,” Finance Director Kay Nees said. “Once that direction is received, the funds will be moved out of reserve and expenditures budgeted through a budget amendment.”
City staff plan to update the council in June on federal guidance for how the funds can be used and discuss how to gather public input, with future study sessions planned for how to allocate the funding.
States, counties and cities are set to receive a combined $350 billion of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The U.S. Treasury Department released guidelines Monday for how the funds can be used, saying local governments can use the funds to support public health expenses, address economic harms caused by the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in certain infrastructure.
Within those categories, local governments have a wide variety of options, from vaccination programs and ventilation improvements to mental health treatment and support for the tourism industry.
Even without the infusion of federal funds, Nees said the forecast for fiscal 2022 shows the city’s recurring revenue ahead of its expenses, an improvement from fiscal 2021, which ends June 30.
The city aims to have expenses be no more than 98.5 percent of revenue, and in fiscal 2021, the city is expected to miss that mark by about $2.5 million, which staff recommended covering with the city’s reserves.
Despite making more than $5 million in budget cuts, much of that won’t be fully in effect until fiscal 2022, Nees said.
“The main drivers in the current fiscal year are the decreases in sales tax, food-and-beverage taxes and hotel/motel taxes,” which dropped because of the pandemic, Nees said.
The city raised its food-and-beverage tax in January 2020 from 0.5 to 2.5 percent, so revenue from that increased by $3.2 million, according to the memo.
But before COVID-19, the city had been projecting $7.4 million in fiscal 2021 and now only expects $6.2 million in food-and-beverage-tax revenue. Next year, that’s expected to increase to $7.7 million.
Sales-tax revenues declined by nearly 7 percent in fiscal 2021 from the previous year, from $35.3 million to $32.9 million.
While the city is expecting a 7.1-percent increase in sales-tax revenue in fiscal 2022, that’s still projected to be lower than pre-COVID-19 levels.