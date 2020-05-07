URBANA — Some Champaign County Board members have raised safety concerns about in-person meetings taking place in the midst of Illinois’ stay-at-home order.
Democratic caucus Chairman Steve Summers said he contacted County Executive Darlene Kloeppel about a county board litigation committee meeting scheduled for next week in which in-person attendance would be required.
Kloeppel has also permitted board members to attend other recent meetings in person, he said.
“Despite our agenda for the April county board meeting stating that ‘this meeting will be held remotely,’ there were 10 people physically in the Shields Meeting Room,” Summers wrote in an email to Kloeppel. “By continuing to have people attending in person, you are increasing the risk to everyone working in the building.
“You were aware in mid-April that an individual present at our March meeting later tested positive for COVID-19.”
Kloeppel acknowledged there have been meetings in which some board members have been physically present, but she said the 6-foot social distancing advised to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is being strictly enforced.
She also said the board member who was later diagnosed with COVID-19 did not test positive until three weeks after attending a meeting in person.
She’s tried to accommodate everyone’s concerns while staying out of the middle of the dispute, Kloeppel said.
“Some of the board members prefer to come to the meeting here and some of the board members are adamantly opposed to coming to meetings here,” she said.
And while there are several older board members who would be at increased risk from the coronavirus, there are also a few members who don’t have computers or internet access and some who need technical help accessing a Zoom meeting, Kloeppel said.
She’s tried to offer both options, making meetings available on Zoom for those who prefer to stay home and enforcing physical-distance requirements for those who come to meetings in person, sometimes by placing people and computers in more than one room, she said.
“If I thought it was unsafe, we wouldn’t be doing it,” Kloeppel said.
The upcoming litigation committee meeting will involve four county board members, according to Kloeppel. With some staff also present, there wouldn’t be more than 10 people in a room that is plenty large enough for them to spread out, she said.
As of Wednesday, Kloeppel said she wasn’t certain that in-person attendance for that meeting would be necessary. Confidentiality issues presented by meeting online were still being addressed, she said.
Summers said he understands that litigation committee meetings are confidential, but the software being used allows invitations to be extended only to participants in the closed session, and he finds the contention that confidentiality couldn’t be maintained using this format both ridiculous and insulting to committee members.
“Other governmental leaders have instructed board members that are older and at greater risk not to attend meetings in person. You have not done so — you have consistently chosen the least restrictive mode of holding our meetings, rather than erring on the side of caution,” he wrote to Kloeppel in his email. “Our state is under a stay-at-home order issued by Governor Pritzker until the end of the month. It is not ‘essential’ that our members physically attend any meeting at this time.”
Fellow county board Democrat Stephanie Fortado said she has expressed similar concerns to Kloeppel.
Given the availability of technology to hold meetings remotely, “I don’t think there’s any reason folks should be meeting in person right now,” she said.
Fortado said she’s already indicated that until the requirement for social distancing is lifted, she won’t be going to a board meeting in person.
Her concern is largely for the increased risk in-person attendance poses for older board members and county staff members, Fortado said.
The board’s Environment and Land Use Committee meeting set for today will be held online, said Republican board member Aaron Esry, the committee’s chairman. But he and a handful of others will attend in person, he said.
The way he sees it, Esry said, any of the committee members who want to attend the meeting in person should be able to because the room is large enough for at least a small group to maintain an adequate distance.
“I have no problem with it,” he said.
While he’s not on the litigation committee, Esry said, he understands confidentiality concerns about discussing litigation in an online format.